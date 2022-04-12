Eric Reveno Joins Oregon State Men’s Basketball Staff

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Eric Reveno, who has 25 years of college coaching experience, including 10 years as a head coach, will join the Oregon State men’s basketball program as associate head coach, Wayne Tinkle announced Tuesday.

“We are very excited to be adding Eric to our coaching staff,” Tinkle said. “He has an incredible knowledge of the game and a great reputation nationally and internationally as a coach and a recruiter. When you are trying to replace a coach, you have to shoot for the stars, and I feel like we landed one with Coach Reveno.

“He will be a tremendous help in practice, on the sideline during games, on the recruiting trails and in the community. We want to welcome his wife, Amanda, and their children, Katie and Andrew, to Beaver Nation.

Reveno, 56, began his coaching career at his alma mater, Stanford University, in 1997. He was promoted to associate head coach at Stanford in 2004 before being the head coach at the University of Portland from 2006-16. He was named an assistant coach at Georgia Tech University in 2016 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2019.

He earned the NABC Guardians of the Game Award for Service in 2021, was selected to the West Coach Conference Coach of the Year in 2009 and was named a Top 25 Recruiter in the Nation by Rivals.com in 2006.

“The Oregon State Beavers have such a proud history, and I am thankful to now try to do my part to help players become the best they can be and compete for championships in the Pac-12 Conference,” Reveno said. “It is an exciting time for college athletics and the program, and I look forward to a very bright future with Oregon State.”

A native of Stanford, Calif., Reveno spent the last five seasons at Georgia Tech and worked primarily with the post players. He developed center Ben Lammers into a second-team All-ACC performer and a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, James Banks III into two-time ACC All-Defensive Team honors, and Moses Wright from and unheralded recruit to the ACC Player of the Year.

In addition to recruiting, player development, on-court coaching, scouting and game-planning, Reveno also handled budget management, staff organization, game scheduling and coordinated the program’s international recruiting effort.

During the summer of 2021 he served as an assistant coach for the Czech Republic’s U18 team in European Challenger events.

Reveno spent 10 years as the head coach at Portland and had a three-year span where the Pilots averaged 20 wins from 2008-10. He led them to four CollegeInsider.com Tournaments (CIT) and was named the WCC Coach of the Year in 2009 after leading Portland to back-to-back third-place finishes.

Twenty of Reveno’s Pilots were named to All-WCC teams, including eight first-team selections, and 16 of his graduates went on to play professionally. Off the court, the Pilots had 20 WCC All-Academic selections and his team boasted a 100 percent graduation rate and a near-perfect rating according to the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR).

Reveno served as an assistant coach under Mike Montgomery at Stanford for seven years before being promoted to associate head coach during the 2004-05 season alongside three-conference coach of the year Trent Johnson.

He helped lead Stanford to seven 20-win seasons, three 30-win seasons, eight NCAA Tournament appearances, an NCAA Final Four in 1998, three years with a No. 1 national ranking and four Pacific-10 Conference Championships.

Reveno played in 116 games during his career at Stanford (1985-87, 89), including 30 games as a starter during his senior season. He was a two-time team captain and helped the Cardinal to a 26-7 record (15-3 mark in the Pac-10) and a No. 12 national ranking. The Cardinal advanced to the NCAA Tournament, Stanford’s first appearance in the tourney since 1942.

“This is a great hire for Wayne and the Oregon State basketball program,” former Montana, Stanford and California head coach Mike Montgomery said. “He’s very thorough, smart and a hard worker. He lived in Portland for a number of years and knows the west coast as well as anyone. Rev is the best and is a great fit for Oregon State.”

Reveno earned his bachelor’s degree from Stanford in economics in 1989 and spent the next four years playing professional basketball in Japan. He returned to Stanford and earned a master’s degree in business administration in 1995.

Before joining the Stanford coaching staff in 1997, he served as president of Riekes Center in Menlo Park, a non-profit mentoring organization that works with athletes of all ages, for two years.

Reveno was born on March 12, 1966 in Stanford, Calif. He and his wife, Amanda, have two children, Katie and Andrew.

This appointment is contingent on Reveno’s satisfactorily completing customary background checks required by the university.

THE ERIC REVENO FILE

PERSONAL

Born: March 12, 1966 (Stanford, Calif.)

Family: wife - Amanda; daughter - Katie; son - Andrew

EDUCATION

Bachelor’s Degree, Economics, Stanford, 1989

Master’s Degree, Business Administration, 1995

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2019-22 -- Georgia Tech University, Associate Head Coach

2016-19 -- Georgia Tech University, Assistant Coach

2006-16 -- University of Portland, Head Coach

2004-06 -- Stanford University, Associate Head Coach

1997-2004 -- Stanford University, Assistant Coach

PLAYING EXPERIENCE

1985-89 -- Stanford University