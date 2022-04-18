Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Gonzaga

With the Oregon State baseball team (27-7, 10-5 Pac-12) set to face Gonzaga for a two-game series starting Monday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

No. 12 Gonzaga vs No. 2 Oregon State

- Oregon State and Gonzaga are squaring off for the third time this season on Monday.

- OSU was a winner in the previous two games, both played in February in Surprise, Ariz. The Beavers won those games by 13-5 and 9-5 scores.

- Oregon State scored those 22 runs on the strength of 22 hits - including six for extra bases - and 15 walks to just 13 strikeouts.

- The Beavers are 71-36 all-time in the series including a 27-13 mark in games played in Corvallis.

- OSU is 27-7 for the fifth time in program history, joining the 2005, 2007, 2011 and 2014 Beavers. That's the program's fourth-best mark after 34 games all-time, trailing 2017 (31-3), 2013 (28-6) and 2018 (28-6).

- Wade Meckler became the first Beaver with five runs scored in a game since Brian Barden in 2000 against Washington. Six runs are the OSU single-game record, set by Ken Bowen in 1985 versus Chico State.

- Justin Boyd's five RBI Saturday gave him eight multiple-RBI efforts this season. That trails only Jacob Melton (11) and Travis Bazzana (10) as the most by a Beaver this season.

- Boyd's two hits also gave him 15 multi-hit games, shy of only Bazzana's 18.

- Garret Forrester has seven multi-hit efforts over the Beavers' last eight games.

- Oregon State has issued just 80 walks this season, second-fewest nationally. That trails Tennessee's 74.

- The Beavers are 11-0 this season when scoring 10 or more runs.

- OSU is at 295 runs over 34 games this season. The 2021 Beavers surpassed the 295-run mark in the 49th game of the season.

- The Beavers are 19-3 when scoring first this season.

- OSU is 10-5 at home in 2022.