Portland Trail Blazers Sign Drew Eubanks To 10-Day Contract

Drew Eubanks is coming home...

The former Oregon State standout and Troutdale (OR) native signed a 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday and will be joining the team ahead of Thursday's home matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder was traded by San Antonio to Toronto at the trade deadline and was subsequently waived by the Raptors on Feb. 10th.

During his time with the Spurs, Eubanks showed the potential to be a rotation member as he had worked his way up from being undrafted in '18 to signing a three-year deal with the Spurs back in Nov. of 2020.

During the 2021-22 season, Eubanks has averaged 4.7 points (52.8% FG, 74.7% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.6 blocks per game. He's appeared in 49 contests and started nine for the Spurs.

In terms of his fit with Portland, there's certainly a chance he could work his way into the rotation depending on matchups as he plays a position of need for the Blazers. He'll add both size and length to the bench rotation as only Jusuf Nurkic (6-foot-10, 290-pounds) boasts a bigger frame.

Typically, a player can sign consecutive 10-day contracts before the team ultimately has to sign him to the remainder of the year or part ways, but given that the Blazers reportedly signed him using the hardship exception, he could potentially sign more than two 10-day contracts.