Oregon State WBB Bracketology Update (2/22)

With the Oregon State women's basketball team (13-10, 6-7 Pac-12) splitting contests at home this last weekend against Stanford and Cal, BeaversEdge takes a look at the latest postseason projections with one week left in the regular season...

After falling to Stanford and knocking off Cal this past weekend, the Oregon State women's basketball team currently finds themselves as the first team projected out of the NCAA Tournament.

Over the past several weeks, the Beavers had been listed as one of the last four teams in the tournament, but now find themselves on the outside looking in as far as Charlie Creme's projection goes.

However, given that the Beavers are set to play two teams currently projected in the postseason field in Colorado & Utah this week, getting a win or a sweep would go a long way in moving themselves back into the mix.

Additionally, the Beavers will have at least one game in the Pac-12 Tournament to further elevate their resume ahead of Selection Monday...

FULL PROJECTIONS