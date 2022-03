PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It has been a busy few days for the Oregon State coaching staff, hosting a bevy of recruits on unofficial visits. Their first opportunity to do so since the end of the February dead period last week.

One of those visitors was St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) defensive end Zakaih Saez. Coming off the visit, Beavers Edge caught up with Saez to talk about his visit and subsequent offer.

