Oregon State Baseball Set To Face USC

With the Oregon State baseball team (21-7, 7-5 Pac-12) set to face the USC Trojans (17-9, 4-5 Pac-12) in LA for a three-game series starting on Friday evening, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State is making its first trek to USC since 2018 due to Covid-19 cancelling the 2020 series.

- Oregon State has won 14 games all-time at USC, with eight of those victories coming since the 2010 season. The Beavers have won three of the last five series between the teams in LA, including 2016 and 2018.

- OSU claimed the 2021 series in Corvallis, winning the first two games before USC took the finale.

- Cooper Hjerpe has been named the National Pitcher of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, D1Baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He tied an OSU record with 17 strikeouts against Stanford last Friday.

- Hjerpe, who was also named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, was also named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. He was named along with outfielder Jacob Melton.

- Wade Meckler carries a nine-game hit streak into Friday's opener. He is 17-for-39 (.436) during the streak.

- Oregon State's pitching staff has struck out 53 batters in just 39 innings in the month of April.

- The Oregon State offense, away from home, has drawn 103 walks in 16 games, an average of nearly 6.5 per game. It has struck out just 122 times away from home, an average of 7.6 per game.

- OSU is tied for the Pac-12 lead with a .319 batting average. The Beavers are also first with 251 runs, second with 40 stolen bases and third with 62 doubles.