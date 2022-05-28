Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UCLA In Pac-12 Tournament

With the Oregon State Baseball team (43-13) set to take on UCLA (37-21) in Pac-12 play on Saturday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

(NOTE) - First pitch starts 45 minutes after the Stanford/Arizona matchup...

- A win for the Beavers Saturday would advance Oregon State to the first-ever Pac-12 Tournament title game on Sunday at 7 p.m. PT. OSU can still advance with a loss, but would need to play a second game Saturday to do so.

- Garret Forrester is on a five-game hit streak and has nine hits during it. He has four two-hit games during the streak.

- Forrester was 6-for-12 in the three-game regular-season series versus UCLA. He totaled a double, home run and three RBI.

- The Beavers are 30-7 when scoring first this season, including a 9-0 mark in neutral-site games.

- Wade Meckler has 82 hits this season. He is two shy of tying Darwin Barney (2007) for the 10th-most by a Beaver. Jacob Melton, meanwhile, has 80 hits on the year.

- The Beavers have 23 hits over their first two games in Scottsdale, eight of which have gone for extra bases.

- OSU is 12-0 in neutral-site games.

- The Beavers are also 10-2 in the state of Arizona this season.

- The Beavers are 23-3 in non-conference games. Oregon State has the nation's No. 11 non-conference strength of schedule per warrennolan.com.

- OSU's strength of schedule overall is 13th and the Beavers' opponents have a .582 winning percentage (1,693-1,216),

- The Beavers' pitching staff has struck out 144 in 124 innings in May, issuing 44 walks.

- The Beavers and Bruins are meeting in a neutral-site game for the first time since the 1985 season.

- OSU and UCLA have never played more than three times in the same season.

- Oregon State is 12-2 on Saturdays in 2022.

- The Beavers are 10-4 in May.