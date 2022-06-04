Oregon State Baseball Set To Face San Diego
With the Oregon State baseball team (45-15) set to face San Diego (37-18) on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (45-15) vs San Diego (37-18)
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field: Corvallis, Ore.
Saturday - 7 p.m.
TV - ESPN2 (LINK)
Live Stats - (LINK)
Radio - KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network (LINK)
Probable Starters: RHP Jake Pfennigs (3-0, 2.54) vs. RHP Ryan Kysar (4-0, 4.77)
Quick Hits
- Oregon State will be the visiting team, per NCAA rules, versus the Toreros.
- The Beavers are meeting San Diego for the 20th time on Saturday. OSU has won four straight in the series, including a pair of victories - 23-6 and 19-6 - in 2018.
- Darwin Barney went 1-for-4 in a 2005 matchup versus the Toreros in San Diego. The Beavers won that game, 3-2, thanks to a pair of ninth-inning runs.
- Justin Boyd pushed his hit streak to seven games with a 1-for-4 day on Friday. He is 18-for-33 with six walks, six RBI, four doubles and a home run during the streak.
- Jacob Melton's RBI on Friday pushed him to 78 on the year and past Trevor Larnach (2018) for the second-most in a season at OSU. Only Adley Rutschman (83 in 2018) has had more.
- Melton also has 162 total bases this season, one shy of Cole Gillespie (2006) for second at OSU. Larnach's 167 in 2018 are the program standard.
- Boyd and Melton are now both tied for second in the Pac-12 with .371 batting averages. They come into Saturday's game trailing only Stanford's Brett Barrera (.372).
- OSU is now 13-2 in its NCAA Regional-opening games in the Super Regional era.
- Garret Forrester equaled a career-high with his three hits Saturday. He's done it nine times in his Oregon State career, including five this season.
- The Beavers scored first Friday and are 32-8 when doing so this season.
- OSU has also out-scored opponents, 67-28, in the first inning this season.
- The Beavers are 25-5 in non-conference games this season.
- Oregon State has drawn 363 walks this season, a new team single-season record. It surpasses the 1998 Beavers, who finished with 337.
Corvallis Regional Bracket/Schedule
----
