Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Aggies Via Walkoff Walk In 10

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Justin Boyd drew four straight balls with the bases loaded to send Oregon State to a 5-4 win over New Mexico State in 10 innings Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The Beavers drew four walks in the inning, led by Travis Bazzana. Jake Dukart was also intentionally walked and Jabin Trosky, in a pinch hit at bat, also drew four straight balls to set up the game winner for Boyd, who took his second walk of the night.

Ryan Brown, who worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings, earned the win, improving to 5-1 on the year. He struck out three as he, starter Cooper Hjerpe and Ben Ferrer combined for 14 strikeouts.

Garret Forrester drove in a pair of runs – one in fifth and one in the seventh – on a 3-for-5 night. Matthew Gretler also had two hits for OSU (45-15), which tallied 10 overall.

Alex Bustamante took the loss for New Mexico State (24-33) after allowing one run and one hit in 2 1/3 innings. He walked four.

Hjerpe started for the Beavers but did not figure in the decision. He struck out 10 and scattered two hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State takes on San Diego Saturday night at 7 p.m. PT. The game will air on ESPN2.

Oregon State Notes

- Hjerpe moved into seventh place in the Oregon State career record books with his 10 strikeouts. He’s totaled 264 for his career.

- Hjerpe is still second in the OSU single-season record books with 150 this year but is now just nine shy of record-holder Luke Heimlich, who struck out 159 in 2018.

- Hjerpe, who finished with 10 strikeouts, picked up his eighth outing with 10 or more strikeouts this season.

- Boyd extended his hit streak to seven games with a fifth-inning double. He has four doubles during the streak.

- Jake Dukart made his first start of the season at designated hitter.

- The Beavers and Aggies met for the 10th time on Friday. The teams hadn’t played since a 7-0 Oregon State win in 2011 in Corvallis.

- Oregon State played in its seventh extra-inning game this season.