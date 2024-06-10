PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Oregon State rallied in the ninth, putting two runners on, but the Beavers were unable to overcome Kentucky’s one-run lead in a 3-2 loss to the Wildcats Sunday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

Mason Guerra walked with two outs and was pinch ran for by Dawson Santana, who moved to third when Travis Bazzana singled to right. Kentucky reliever Johnny Hummel, however, was able to get Micah McDowell to strike out to end the game.

With the loss, Oregon State’s season comes to a close with a 45-16 record. Kentucky, at 45-14, advances to the Men’s College World Series.

The Wildcats scored solo runs in the second and fourth innings off OSU starter Jacob Kmatz, who ended the night with six innings of work. He scattered four hits and three runs while striking out eight.

The Beavers answered with two runs in the fourth, both coming on bases-loaded walks to Wilson Weber and Brady Kasper.

Kentucky scored its third and final run on a two-base wild pitch in the seventh.

Kmatz took the loss to drop to 7-3 on the year. Kentucky’s Cameron O’Brien got the win after allowing one hit in three scoreless innings.

OSU Athletics