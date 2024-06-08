PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU OV Profile: QB Jaron Sagapolutele | Super Regional Preview | OSU A Top School For Nevada ATH | WATCH: Beavers Preview Super Regional vs UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Oregon State opened the NCAA Lexington Super Regional with a 10-0 loss to host Kentucky Saturday night in front of 7,441 fans at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Beavers (45-15 overall) managed one hit off Kentucky (44-14) starter Trey Pooser, who worked seven scoreless innings. Elijah Hainline singled in the second, and the Beavers totaled four walks overall but were unable to capitalize.

Aiden May started for the Beavers and went five full innings, allowing seven hits and three runs with five strikeouts. He dropped to 7-1 on the year.

Pooser struck out eight in his seven innings of work and improved to 7-1 this season.

The Wildcats struck first, with one run in the second, and made it a 3-0 game with two in the fifth. Kentucky broke the game open with a seven-run seventh inning.

Next Up: Oregon State and Kentucky play the second of the Super Regional Sunday night at Kentucky Proud Park. First pitch is slated for 6:06 p.m. (9:06 p.m. in Kentucky). It will air on ESPNU.

Oregon State Notes

- The game marked the first-ever meeting between the Beavers and Wildcats.

- Hainline extended his hit streak to four games when he singled in the second inning.

- Travis Bazzana drew a fifth-inning walk and has 75 on the year. That’s one shy of Adley Rutschman’s single-season record of 76 in 2019.

- Laif Palmer made his first appearance since April 21 at California.

- The Beavers were shut out for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Oregon on April 7, 2023.

OSU Athletics