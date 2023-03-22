PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Target Profile: QB Dermaricus Davis | Brandin Cooks Traded To Dallas | Washington DB Comes Away From OSU Visit Impressed | WATCH: Bolden & Mascarenas Mic'd Up | Scrimmage Nuggets | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Day 6

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Travis Bazzana finished with three hits and Oregon State took advantage of five Portland errors for an 8-6 come-from-behind win over the Pilots on Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Bazzana drove home what turned out to be the game-winning run on a double down the right field line in the eighth, enabling Micah McDowell to score from first. Bazzana scored the Beavers’ final run of the game two batters later when Garret Forrester hit a deep sacrifice fly to center field, cementing Oregon State’s (13-8) win.

Portland (13-7) committed five errors on the night, including two during the Beavers’ three-run sixth inning that helped Oregon State tie the game at six. Half of OSU’s eight runs on the night were unearned. Curtis Hebert, who took the loss to drop to 0-3 on the year, saw both of his runs earned in the eighth in 2 1/3 innings.

The Pilots went up 5-1 after three innings, and after OSU pulled to within one in the fourth, went up 6-2 on a Briley Knight home run. Mikey Kane drove in a run on a groundout in the fifth to make it a three-run game.

OSU tied the game in the sixth. Forrester reached on an error, allowing two runs to score. The Beavers tied the game when Portland committed its fifth error of the game on a grounder by Kane.

Ryan Brown recorded the final four outs for the Beavers to earn his first win of the season.

AJ Lattery started for the Beavers and worked 2 1/3 innings, scattering three hits and two runs. He did not figure in the decision. Neither did his counterpart Zach Johnson, who gave up five hits and three runs – two earned – in 4 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State stays home to host California for a three-game series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch of the opener Friday is set for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Lattery’s start was his second of the year, the first coming Feb. 20 in Surprise.

- The five errors committed by Portland marked the most by an Oregon State opponent since Minnesota was charged with five on March 8, 2019 in Seattle.

- Oregon State won its 16th consecutive game over Portland at Goss Stadium.

- The Beavers have won 35 of their last 38 games over the Pilots.

OSU Athletics