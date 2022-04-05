Oregon State Baseball: Cooper Hjerpe Named Pac-12 Pitcher Of The Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe has been named the Pac-12’s Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced on Monday.

Hjerpe tied a 28-year old Oregon State single-game record with 17 strikeouts versus Stanford on Friday night, equaling Mason Smith’s 1994 mark against Portland.

The 17 strikeouts are the most by an NCAA Division I pitcher this season.

The Capay, Calif., native worked a career-long eight innings, and held the Cardinal to two hits and a run. Stanford failed to put a runner into scoring position against the lefty.

Hjerpe pushed his season strikeout total to 68 in 2022, which ranks tied for fifth and first in the Pac-12. His six wins are also tied for the nation’s lead.

His selection is the 99th all-time for an Oregon State pitcher, most of any Pac-12 program. He also becomes the 12th pitcher in school history to earn three Pitcher of the Week honors over his career. He was first recognized on May 24, 2021 and then on March 21 of this season.

Hjerpe was also named as one of the national players of the week by Collegiate Baseball earlier Monday morning.

Next Up

Oregon State heads to Hillsboro to take on Portland Tuesday at Ron Tonkin Field, the home of the Single-A Hillsboro Hops. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT and tickets can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.