BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers

With the No. 16 Oregon State baseball team (10-1) coming off a home sweep of BYU and pushing its win streak to 10, BeaversEdge.com gives you some of the most important numbers/statistics that define the squad...

10: Oregon State won its 10th-straight game by completing the sweep of BYU over the weekend. It's the longest win streak for the team since winning their first 10 games to start the 2019 season. The next longest streak came during the 2018 season when the Beavers won their first 13 contests...

16: Oregon State's national ranking per D1Baseball.com. That's up four spots from last week when the Beavers were ranked 20th.

.309: Oregon State's team batting average... The Beavers have cooled off a tad from their sizzling offensive start, but still, rank third in the conference and 28th overall.

0: OSU's opponents have yet to score a run in the first inning this season.

25: The Beavers have hit 25 doubles this season, which is good for second-best in the Pac-12 and 13th nationally.

60: Oregon State's pitching staff has combined to allow just 60 hits in 99 innings pitched, which leads the Pac-12 and is 21st nationally.

.985: Oregon State's fielding %, which is good for second in the Pac-12.

1.64: Oregon State's earned run average through 11 games this season. That leads the Pac-12 and is fourth-best in the country.

26: Kevin Abel has recorded 26 strikeouts on the season, which is good for 2nd-best in the conference and 16th nationally.

0.57: Abel's ERA, which has him fourth in the Pac-12.

1st: Jake Mulholland is tied for the conference lead in saves as he's recorded three on the year.

4th: The Beavers rank fourth in the Pac-12 in total strikeouts from the pitching staff as they've recorded 111 on the year.

3rd & 4th: Jacob Melton and Andy Armstrong rank third and fourth respectively in the Pac-12 in batting average. Melton is averaging .435 on the year while Armstrong is at .429.

2nd: Armstrong is second in the conference with five doubles, which has him tied for 25th nationally.

13: Joe Casey leads the Beavers and is seventh in the Pac-12 in RBI's with 13.