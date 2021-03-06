BeaversEdge - Beavers Sweep BYU

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Melton’s walkoff single sent the Oregon State baseball team to a 4-3 win and sweep of BYU Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Kyle Froemke opened the ninth with a walk, moved to second on a Wade Meckler sac bunt and then to third when Preston Jones bunted for a single. Melton then drove a 3-1 pitch from BYU reliever Drew Zimmerman to left, bringing Froemke in for the game-winning run.

The RBI capped a 2-for-4 day for the Medford native. He drove in three of the Beavers’ four runs; his first two came on a fifth-inning single and seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

Froemke doubled home OSU’s (10-1 overall) first run of the day on a double in the fifth that tied the game at one.

BYU, which scored first, in the fourth, went up 3-2 on a two-run home run by Joshua Cowden in the seventh. OSU, however, tied the game on Melton’s sac fly in the bottom half of the inning.

Jake Mulholland picked up the win after tossing a scoreless ninth; he is 1-0 this season. BYU (3-8) reliever Tyson Heaton was charged with the loss and is 0-1.

Melton and Justin Boyd each had two hits to pace Oregon State; the Beavers finished with nine overall.

Next Up

Oregon State hosts Oregon starting Friday in a three-game non-conference series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch Friday is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. The Rivalry Series is presented by Safeway-Albertsons, Spirit Mountain Casino, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

Nothing In The First, Again

Jake Pfennigs got out of a jam in the first, stranding runners on first and second thanks to an inning-ending foul out to catcher Troy Claunch. That kept BYU off the board in the first. OSU’s opponents have yet to score a run in the first inning this season.

The Bullpen On The Weekend

Oregon State’s bullpen held BYU to just two hits and two runs in 13 innings during the three-game series. The ‘pen issued seven walks and struck out 18.

Pitching Overall

Oregon State struck out 37 batters over 27 innings versus BYU. The OSU staff limited the Cougars to 13 hits and six runs – five earned – for a 1.67 ERA in the three-game series.

11-Minute Delay

The game was delayed for 11 minutes in the sixth inning due to rain.

