BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 3/1-3/7

Weekly Offer Roundup: 3/1-3/7
============================
Sir Mells is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive tackle from Henderson, Nevada.
Mells currently holds 11 offers from Arizona, Central Michigan, Florida A&M, Fresno State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington, Oregon, and USC.
============================
Nathan Vail is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety from Kennesaw, Georgia.
Vail currently holds 16 offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kent State, Liberty, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon State, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
============================
Evan Tomich is a 6-foot, 160-pound quarterback from Lakewood, California in the class of 2023.
Tomich currently holds three offers from Kansas, Liberty, and Oregon State.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.