BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 3/1-3/7

============================ Sir Mells is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive tackle from Henderson, Nevada. Mells currently holds 11 offers from Arizona, Central Michigan, Florida A&M, Fresno State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington, Oregon, and USC.

============================ Nathan Vail is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety from Kennesaw, Georgia. Vail currently holds 16 offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kent State, Liberty, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon State, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.