BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Fall To Ducks 80-67

Oregon State couldn't close out the regular season on a four-game win streak as the Beavers fell to Oregon 80-67 on Sunday night at Gill Coliseum.

Ethan Thompson scored 16 points for Oregon State (14-12, 10-10), Warith Alatishe 14, Jarod Lucas 12 and Roman Silva 10, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ducks who took control of the contest early on.

The Beavers struggled from behind-the-arc as they went just 4-of-17 (23%), well below their season average of 36%.

Oregon (19-5, 14-4) built a 26-10 lead and never trailed. They led by double figures for most of the remainder.

Eugene Omoruyi scored 18 points for Oregon, Eric Williams Jr. 14 and Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa each scored 10.

Oregon State faces UCLA on Thursday in the post-season conference tournament in Las Vegas.