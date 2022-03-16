Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Grand Canyon On A Walkoff

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Where OSU Baseball Ranks In The Polls | Updated Scholarship Chart | Beavers Land Georgia Tech Transfer RB | Drew Eubanks Signs Third 10-Day With Portland | Recruiting Nuggets: 3/12

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Greg Fuchs drove in Jacob Melton on a single in the bottom of the ninth to send No. 5 Oregon State to a 9-8 walkoff win over Grand Canyon Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Fuchs battled to a 2-2 count off GCU reliever Blake Reilly, and singled back up the middle to send OSU to its 12th win of the season. Melton had singled, stole second, watch Garret Forrester walk, and moved to third on a wild pitch, all with two down.

The single ended an offensive night for the Beavers as both teams finished with 14 hits. Fuchs’ single was his second of the night. Melton homered in a four-run third inning and tallied three hits. Wade Meckler doubled and finished with three hits as well.

Forrester and Tanner Smith each recorded two.

DJ Carpenter struck out the side in the ninth for his first win as a Beaver. Reilly took the loss for GCU (9-8), dropping to 0-1 on the year.

The Antelopes went up 4-1 after 2 ½ but the Beavers took their first lead of the game in the third. Melton’s two-run blast highlighted the inning, which also saw Fuchs drive in a run on a double and Micah McDowell drive in one on a sac bunt.

GCU went up 6-5 in the fifth, then posted two more in the sixth when Jacob Wilson homered. But the Beavers chipped away, scoring once in the sixth, and two more in the seventh. Meckler doubled home the game-tying run in the seventh.

Next Up

Oregon State and Grand Canyon conclude the midweek series with a 12:05 p.m. PT first pitch Wednesday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. Tickets can be purchased by visiting osubeavers.com/baseballtickets.

Parking

Fans attending Wednesday’s game should note that campus parking rules will be in effect Wednesday. A parking machine can be found in the parking garage across the street from right field.

Game Notes

- Jacob Melton made his first start of the season in right field. He also batted in the second spot of the lineup for the first time.

- McDowell made his first start of the year in center.

- Forrester moved up to the third spot lineup for the first time. Travis Bazzana batted in the fifth spot for the first time as well.

- Melton’s third-inning home run extended his hit streak to 16 games. Melton has a team-leading nine games with multiple-RBI this season.

- Wade Meckler has hit safely in 12 of the Beavers’ 14 games this season.

- Smith extended his hit streak to four games with a single in the fifth.

- The meeting marked the first ever between the teams in Corvallis. Six of the previous nine were played in Phoenix, and three at neutral sites.

- The Beavers scored eight or more runs for the 10th time in 14 games in 2022.

OSU Athletics