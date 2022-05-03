Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Ducks 2-0

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

EUGENE, Ore. – Tanner Smith’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning proved to be the game winner as four Oregon State pitchers combined to throw a six-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over No. 24 Oregon Tuesday night at PK Park.

Justin Boyd hit an eighth-inning home run for the Beavers, who improved to 35-9 on the year.

Jaren Hunter started and handcuffed Oregon (28-16) over five innings, scattering three hits and a walk with five strikeouts. He was followed by Brock Townsend, Mitchell Verburg and Ryan Brown, who combined to hold the Ducks to three hits and a walk in four innings. The trio struck out four.

Townsend earned the win, his second of the year, while Brown picked up his eighth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Garret Forrester walked to lead off the seventh, then moved to third when Travis Bazzana hit a double. That brought up Smith, who lofted 1-2 pitch from reliever Matt Dallas into center, enabling Forrester to come in from third.

Boyd extended the OSU lead to two when he hit a 1-0 pitch from Logan Mercado over the fence in left center. The home run was Boyd’s sixth of the year.

Dallas picked up the loss for Oregon, dropping to 3-2. He allowed one hit and one run in 1/3 an inning of work.

Oregon was shut out for the first time since 2019, a stretch of 132 games. It was the Beavers’ first against Oregon since a 10-0 win in 2018.

Next Up

Oregon State and Oregon open a three-game series Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. PT. It will air live on the Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State Notes

- Hunter has thrown nine scoreless innings versus Oregon this season. He has struck out seven while allowing six hits and one walk. He has not figured in the decision in either game.

- Verburg has pitched in both games against Oregon as well. He has gone 3 2/3 innings, holding the Ducks scoreless. Verburg has walked two while striking out four.

- Forrester extended his hit streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning double.

- Boyd’s home run pushed his hit streak to 11 games. He has four home runs and 16 RBI during the streak.

- Wade Meckler did not reach base for the first time this season.

OSU Athletics