Oregon State Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Twenty-eight home games highlight the Oregon State baseball schedule, which was announced Monday by Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach.

Additionally, the Pac-12 Network announced its 2022 spring slate on Monday, and the Beavers are scheduled to appear on television 18 times during the regular season.

The 28 home games include weekend series matchups with UC Irvine (March 4-6), Arizona State (March 18-20), Stanford (April 1-3), Long Beach State (April 14-16), Washington (April 22-24), Oregon (May 6-8) and UCLA (May 19-21). The series against the Cardinal, Ducks and Bruins will all be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

Seattle (March 1-2), Grand Canyon (March 15-16), Gonzaga (April 18-19) and Portland (May 10) are all slated to play at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in 2022. The Beavers will also play versus Portland at Hillsboro’s Ron Tonkin Field April 5.

OSU’s road weekend series include Washington State (March 11-13), California (March 25-27), USC (April 8-10), Utah (April 29-May 1) and Arizona (May 13-15). The Pac-12 Network will broadcast the series at Cal, Utah and Arizona. Oregon State is also slated to play two midweek games at Nevada, March 29-30.

The Beavers will open their 2022 schedule Feb. 18 at Surprise Stadium. OSU will play seven non-conference games there; New Mexico and Gonzaga are the Beavers’ first opponents in Arizona, from Feb. 18-20. Oregon State concludes its trip to Surprise with a three-game series versus Xavier from Feb. 24-26.

The Pac-12 will be hosting the conference’s inaugural baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 25-29.

Oregon State Baseball Schedule Notes

- Oregon State’s longest road trip comes for the season opener; seven games from Feb. 18-26.

- The Beavers’ longest homestand is eight games, April 14-24.

- OSU takes on nine opponents who advanced to the postseason in 2021.

- Oregon State takes on Long Beach State for the first time since 2011. LBSU last played in Corvallis in 2010.

- The Beavers play Seattle for the first time since 2016.

- UC Irvine makes its first appearance at Goss Stadium since 2014.

- Grand Canyon makes its first-ever appearance in Corvallis.

- Oregon State and Xavier have never met.

- OSU and UCLA conclude the regular season in Corvallis for the third time since 2016.

- Oregon State also opened the regular season versus New Mexico in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

- With Covid-19 forcing the cancellation of most of the 2020 season, OSU is making its first visits to Washington State, California, USC, Utah and Arizona since 2018.

- Twelve of the Beavers’ last 14 regular season games will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

- Oregon State and Portland last played in Hillsboro in 2019.

- Oregon State is opening the season in Surprise for the eighth consecutive season.

