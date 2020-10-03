BeaversEdge - Oregon State 2020 Football Schedule

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Pac-12 Conference released its new schedule for the 2020 season on Saturday morning and the Oregon State football team will open its season against Washington State at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7th.

The WSU matchup opens a 2020 schedule that will see the Beavers host California (Nov. 21) and Oregon (Nov. 27) with road games at Washington (Nov. 14), Utah (Dec. 5), and Stanford (Dec. 12).

The seventh and final week of the season will feature the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, on December 18. All 12 Pac-12 teams will be in action that weekend, Dec. 18 and 19, with divisional champions participating in the title game.

The opener against Washington State marks the first time since 2008 – at Stanford - that the Beavers will open the season against a conference opponent. It’s also the first time since 2001 that Oregon State’s home opener will be against a conference foe – the Beavers hosted UCLA in the third game of that season.

The 2020 slate marks the first time the Beavers won’t end the regular season by playing Oregon since 2012 when Hurricane Isaac forced the season opener against Nicholls State to be moved to Dec. 1. It’s also the first time the Beavers won’t end their conference schedule against Oregon since 2003 when the Beavers visited USC on Dec. 6, two weeks after playing the Ducks.

2020 Schedule

Nov. 7 vs. Washington State

Nov. 14 @ Washington

Nov. 21 vs. California

Nov. 27 vs. Oregon

Dec. 5 @ Utah

Dec. 12 @ Stanford

Dec. 18/19 TBA

