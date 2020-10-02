BeaversEdge - TE Commit J.T. Byrne Is Excited For The Process

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! Oregon State picked up a sneaky good commitment when they added Carmel (CA) tight end JT Byrne to the fold back in July. Though he has only been committed for two and a half months, it is very apparent already that Byrne is completely committed to putting in work and trusting the process the coaches have laid out for him. The relationship between Byrne and the staff has continued to grow since his commitment, and there is a strong mutual excitement for his arrival in Corvallis. "It has been awesome," said Byrne. "They are super pumped and I am super pumped. Obviously it sucks that we can't see each other in person, but we get on the phone and talk a lot and I am just super excited to get up there." Now that he has a season to look forward to watching, Byrne is confident that the Beavers are going to surprise some people - which is something else he is excited to do himself. "I am super excited to see the continued development," Byrne said. "Oregon State is continuously getting better and I know the coaches well enough to know that their whole objective is to win football games. They are dedicated to the players and to winning and I can't wait to be a part of that."

When the Pac-12 restart was announced, Byrne was excited to see the the hard work pay off and the conference return in a safe manner. "I am a college football fan and I want to see the athletes play," said Byrne. "If it can be done in a safe manner, I'm all for it. They have worked hard." Things have been very abnormal for all members of the 2021 class, but Byrne has had to deal with his recruitment differently than others. Not only was California was the first school to delay their high school season, but the dead period was also in place far before Byrne was considering making a decision. Luckily, Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak had already gotten to meet him in person. "I just had to adjust to the new reality," Byrne said. "Of course we want to be able to meet with coaches and do visits and all of that, but I kind of just came to the realization that it probably wasn't or isn't going to happen for our class. I am just thankful I got to meet coach Wozniak in person before the lock down." Not only is his relationship with the staff getting better, he is getting close to some of the members of his class as well, something that isn't surprising given the shared work ethic they all have. "I talk to Sam and we hope to get some workouts in at some point," Byrne told BeaversEdge. "We have a great group of recruits and we're all excited. We're all just hoping to contribute and do our jobs, whatever that job is, to the best of our ability." There is still an ample amount of time before Byrne and the 2021 class step foot on campus as Beavs, so seeing some great camaraderie and respect for the coaches so early on is huge and speaks to the culture that is building in Corvallis.