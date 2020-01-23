It's official. After lots of speculation and uncertainty, former Florida State wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison has transferred to Oregon State.

Harrison left Florida State and entered the portal in December, and was on campus in Corvallis shortly after. BeaversEdge reported his name being in the OSU student directory last week, but it was not clear at the time whether or not it was the same person.

That question is answered now, however, as the former four-star took to twitter to announce his move.

Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!