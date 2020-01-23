OFFICIAL: Tre'Shaun Harrison Is A Beaver
It's official. After lots of speculation and uncertainty, former Florida State wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison has transferred to Oregon State.
Harrison left Florida State and entered the portal in December, and was on campus in Corvallis shortly after. BeaversEdge reported his name being in the OSU student directory last week, but it was not clear at the time whether or not it was the same person.
That question is answered now, however, as the former four-star took to twitter to announce his move.
Harrison is originally from the Northwest and was recruited by Oregon State, but moved to the south after signing with Florida State in 2018. Throughout his time there, Harrison amassed 37 receptions for 355 yards and added 174 yards on 9 kickoff returns.
A four-star prospect, Harrison was the 10th ranked athlete in the 2018 class and the 2nd in Washington.
Harrison will have three years to play two, but could gain immediate eligibility if granted a waiver by the NCAA.
