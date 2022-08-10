NUGGETS From Oregon State's Seventh Day Of Fall Camp

The Beavers had their first practice of fall camp at Reser Stadium this morning, their seventh day of camp overall. Here’s everything that happened today from campus.

- Best play goes at the top, freshman running back Damien Martinez ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run, showing his vision, physicality, and speed all in one. It was easily the best play of the day for the offense. Martinez found the end zone later on in practice during red zone drills.

- Tristan Gebbia had his best day of camp yet. The redshirt senior was on time during 7-on-7, finding Luke Musgrave for a 25-yard touchdown, a short touchdown toss to Silas Bolden, and a five-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman tight end Gabe Milbourn.

- Both Chance Nolan and Tyjon Lindsey noted after practice how much of a chess match it is matching up with Trent Bray’s defense. There are some really good battles going on between those two sides.

-John McCartan did his best DB act as well, picking off Nolan down the far sideline in 11-on-11 drills.

