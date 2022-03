WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Talks 9-1 Start

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham, Cooper Hjerpe, Travis Bazanna, & Justin Boyd as the quartet talks about the 9-1 start and looks ahead to Washington State this weekend...

MORE: Nuggets From Oregon State's Third Spring Practice | WATCH: Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith Talks Day 3 | Recruit Reactions To Oregon State's Big Weekend