NUGGETS From Oregon State's Final Day Of Fall Camp

With the Oregon State football team having its final practice of fall camp on Thursday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete breakdown...

- With today being the final official day of fall camp 2021, the Oregon State football team largely took it easy on Thursday afternoon. With the team gearing up to make the transition to Purdue prep following an off day tomorrow, today's practice wasn't quite as intense as it had been the previous couple of sessions.

- To further illustrate that point, the Beavers were only in shells today (helmet, shoulder pads, and shorts) and didn't do full-on live tackling.

- Because the team was electing to take it a little slower to ramp up towards game week, we saw a bit of a different practice on the final day. Unlike the previous practices which have been largely focused on individual position group drills and a lot of 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 work, today had a little bit of live-action sprinkled in with a fair amount of special teams' work.

- In terms of the quarterback play, Sam Noyer was the first quarterback to take reps with the first team, while Chance Nolan was able to get some reps with a mix of the 1's and 2's. Tristan Gebbia didn't go live in today's session, but was dressed and doing light work with the QB's... Sam Vidlak was also able to get a few of the live reps as well, showcasing his cannon of an arm on several deep passes.

- During the brief live portion of practice, Jaydon Grant & Rejzohn Wright each had interceptions of Vidlak. These were almost hail-mary drills where the QB just had to let it fly from about 40 yards and Vidlak didn't quite have the deep accuracy to avoid the two INT's.

- Scouts from the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons were present at practice today...

To continue reading the full practice report, CLICK HERE