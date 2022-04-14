NUGGETS From Oregon State's 13th Spring Practice

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

- The Beavers practiced inside again on a chilly Thursday morning in Corvallis in the second-to-last practice before Saturday’s spring game. Here’s everything we saw from the Truax Indoor Center:

- Despite practice being indoors with better throwing conditions, the quarterbacks did not have a great day. The defensive line was constantly harassing the trio and moving them off their spot, throwing under pressure more often than not. None of the quarterbacks were accurate, the pressure was a big part of that.

- Chance Nolan showed good mobility in the pocket, but he didn’t translate that into accuracy down the field. He had pressure right in his face for most of the day which led to some wildly inaccurate throws down the field. He did make a nice off-balance throw to redshirt sophomore WR Anthony Gould in traffic in the first 11-on-11 session, then probably the best throw of the day on a 35-yard moon ball to sophomore Silas Bolden down the near sideline at the end of practice.

- Ben Gulbranson and Tristan Gebbia split time with the second and third team, with Gulbranson getting a little more playing time during the first live session at the start of practice.

Here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL: Simon Sandberg, Tavis Shippen, Sione Lolohea

OLB: Cory Stover, John McCartan

ILB: Omar Speights, Kyrei Fisher

DB: Akili Arnold, Kitan Oladapo, Ron Hardge III, Ryan Cooper Jr

