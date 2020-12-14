BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to recap the Stanford loss, offer updates, and preview Arizona State, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest in another edition of notes and quotes...

- Oregon State has begun conversations with seniors and some juniors about whether or not they'll return next season. With this year essentially being a free year from the NCAA, there are outstanding decisions that still need to be made within the program, which has long term ramifications as far as scholarship spots go. Given that the Beavers are bringing in a relatively small 2021 class, they'll have a fair bit of flexibility, which is always a good thing.

- Head coach Jonathan Smith said that he expects running back Jermar Jefferson to return to practice on Tuesday following an injury vs Stanford that kept him from being on the field late in the contest.

Jonathan Smith on the possibility of players returning next season

"This entire roster could come back next season in addition to the guys that we'll be adding here on Wednesday. They know that we'd welcome them back, but at the same time, I want these guys to make the best decisions for themselves. I look at this senior class at half have already graduated or are graduating this term, so there's a lot to think about when they make these decisions."

Smith on not creating enough takeaways with consistency

"We've had opportunities. I go back to this game and the quarterback lost the ball twice in the pocket and we couldn't get on it. Shony (Nahshon Wright) had his hands on an interception, and it would have been an easy play, but we didn't finish it. Andrzej (Hughes-Murray) had a chance at an interception... it's not a lack of effort, credit to Stanford, but we're going to keep on working."

Smith on the potential for one more game after ASU

"Our focus is that we've got an opportunity against Arizona State on Saturday. Beyond that, we'll see what happens from there."

Smith on whether he's seen his team experience fatigue going through the COVID-19 protocols on a daily basis

"I have. I really credit these guys with how diligent they've been on a day to day basis. Every single day, you're putting your best foot forward to be able to play on Saturday as far as being safe and following all the protocols. It's been hard and it's not easy."