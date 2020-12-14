BeaversEdge - Kolby Taylor Medically Retires

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced on Monday that junior wide receiver Kolby Taylor has chosen to medically retire.

"I really appreciate him. You talk about a guy who went through a coaching change, put his body on the line, made a lot of plays for us, and who had already graduated, he did everything here first class," Smith said of Taylor.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder from Chandler, Ariz. was having his most productive season as a Beaver as he had recorded his career-high in receiving yards (224) in just six games and had really become a key cog in passing situations, most notably on third downs.

"He just got to the point where with his body that he had put so much in that there wasn't any gas left in the tank. We'll miss him, but appreciate what he's done for our program."

For his career, Taylor played in 26 games, caught 49 passes, and recorded 536 yards and two touchdowns.

With the Beavers having just one game left this season, Saturday against Arizona State, Zeriah Beason, Tre'Shaun Harrison, & Tyjon Lindsey will all likely see increased roles to fill the void at Taylor's starting spot.