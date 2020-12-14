BeaversEdge - Avery Roberts Suffers Broken Arm, Will Have Surgery

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced on Monday that junior outside linebacker Avery Roberts is out for the season after suffering a broken arm against Stanford.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder was injured in the third quarter against the Cardinal and will have surgery followed by a rehab process that could potentially have him back in time for spring ball.

"It'll be a couple of months for rehab," Smith said. "He's going to need surgery, but we're hoping to have him back for spring ball.

Despite the Beavers only having one game left this season, the loss of Roberts is still significant as he's had himself a stellar season thus far.

He's leading the Pac-12 in tackles (69), is tied for the lead in solo tackles (39), and has been a key cog in Oregon State's defensive scheme as the defensive coaches have regularly praised his abilities.

"He's had an unbelievable year and has been so productive for us, making a bunch of tackles."

With Roberts no longer in the fold, the Beavers will turn to senior Doug Taumoelau and junior Jack Colletto to fill the void against Arizona State this weekend. Taumoelau oozes experience and Colletto has established himself as a solid playmaker on both sides of the ball, putting the Beavers in good hands.

"With Doug and Jack stepping in, I feel confident that we'll that we'll get some good inside linebacker play (against Arizona State)."