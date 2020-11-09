BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting with the media on Monday afternoon to recap the WSU loss and preview Washington, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest with the team in this edition of Notes & Quotes.

- One of the first things that head coach Jonathan Smith talked about in his Monday press conference was the Beavers' porous tackling against Washington State. He noted that upon watching the film that they were in the right positions, but simply didn't make the plays. Upon further review from PFF, we've been able to isolate just how bad of a tackling performance it was for OSU...

- In terms of Hamilcar Rashed, who had a quiet day against Washington State with just two tackles, Smith said that the Cougars schemed to take him away. Whether it was being chipped, being aware of where he was at all times, or getting the ball out before he could finish the play were all reasons why he didn't have the type of game many would have expected.

- Outside linebacker Matthew Tago, who isn't listed on the two-deep, was unavailable in the middle of last week and remains unavailable currently.

- Receiver Tyjon Lindsey, who started nearly all last season, didn't see the field against the Cougars. Smith said he was available, but that he didn't figure into the rotation. He felt they were very productive with the output they got from Trevon Bradford, Champ Flemings, Kolby Taylor, & Zeriah Beason. He said they're in no way down on Lindsey, rather just that it's always going to be a different rotation each game.

- Outside linebacker Addison Gumbs, who didn't play against Washington State due to a hamstring injury, remains questionable heading into the UW contest. Smith said we'll see how this week goes and that they'll have a better idea on Thursday as to what his status will be.

- Safety David Morris, who played a limited role against WSU, should see his activity ramp up in the coming games. Morris only played five snaps on defense, but Smith said that it was in large part because he didn't practice much leading up to the game and that it was precautionary.

- Cornerback Jaydon Grant, who dealt with an injury early against WSU before returning, was able to do some work Sunday night and the Beavers feel good about his status moving forward.