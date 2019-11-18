News More News
PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State passing attack shines vs Arizona State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor

With the Oregon State football team (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) inching closer to bowl eligibility with a 35-34 win over Arizona State to round out the home slate of Pac-12 play, BeaversEdge.com dives into the PFF Analytics of the Beavers' senior day win.

Team Grades vs Arizona State 
Category Game Grade

Overall Offense

75.3

Passing

88.2 (season best)

Pass block

84.0 (2nd best)

Receiving

71.8

Rushing

60.8

Run block

59.0

Overall Defense

74.9 (3rd best)

Run defense

76.7

Tackling

75.1 (best since Cal, 3rd best overall)

Pass rush

57.8

Coverage

77.7 (2nd best)

Overall Team Grade

79.1
