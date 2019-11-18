With the Oregon State football team (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) inching closer to bowl eligibility with a 35-34 win over Arizona State to round out the home slate of Pac-12 play, BeaversEdge.com dives into the PFF Analytics of the Beavers' senior day win.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BeaversEdge.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)