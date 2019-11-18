PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State passing attack shines vs Arizona State
With the Oregon State football team (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) inching closer to bowl eligibility with a 35-34 win over Arizona State to round out the home slate of Pac-12 play, BeaversEdge.com dives into the PFF Analytics of the Beavers' senior day win.
Team Grades vs Arizona State
|Category
|Game Grade
|
Overall Offense
|
75.3
|
Passing
|
88.2 (season best)
|
Pass block
|
84.0 (2nd best)
|
Receiving
|
71.8
|
Rushing
|
60.8
|
Run block
|
59.0
|
Overall Defense
|
74.9 (3rd best)
|
Run defense
|
76.7
|
Tackling
|
75.1 (best since Cal, 3rd best overall)
|
Pass rush
|
57.8
|
Coverage
|
77.7 (2nd best)
|
Overall Team Grade
|
79.1
