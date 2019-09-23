With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to preview Saturday's Pac-12 opener against Stanford, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important pieces of information with another edition of notes and quotes.

- Per Jonathan Smith, inside linebacker Kyrei Fisher is good to go in terms of being eligible. However, Smith noted that the former Arkansas linebacker has been dealing with a quad injury and that he's doubtful against the Cardinal. Despite the negative short-term outlook, Smith said he's excited for Fisher's potential in the games following Stanford.

- In terms of injury news, Smith said that he's optimistic that running back Jermar Jefferson and wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey would be available against the Cardinal. Additionally, defensive lineman Jordan Whittley has returned to practice. Center Nathan Eldridge hasn't yet returned to practice, but Smith is optimistic he could later this week.

- Safety David Morris is still week-to-week with foot pain. Smith noted that he moved around better on Sunday, but that during his timeline it's been pain flaring up after more activity. He's questionable for Saturday.



- No real surprise, but Smith confirmed that receiver Trevon Bradford won't play against the Cardinal.

- One of the more notable bits of information that Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith shared was that the team allowed for the players to get some much-needed R&R.

- Smith noted that several players returned home, several attended high school games, and several went as far as to go on a hunting trip. Smith said that quarterback Jake Luton and defensive lineman Cody Anderson went hunting with their downtime, but were unsuccessful in their pursuit.