Newbury Park quarterback and Oregon State commit Ben Gulbranson is proving his worth and then some every week he laces up the cleats. After racking up nearly 1,000 yards through the air in his first three games, Gulbranson rose to the occasion once again this past Friday, leading his team to a 63-56 shootout win over Venice and Duke QB commit Luca Diamont.

If you love offense and touchdowns, you would have wanted to watch this game. It was a thorough battle between two quarterbacks who will play at a high level in college, and fans got a preview of that on Friday night. Gulbranson threw for a whopping 446 yards while connecting for six touchdowns and rushing for two more. On the other side, Diamont accounted for six touchdowns of his own while tallying 334 yards of total offense.

"I’m just taking what the defense gives me, getting completions and keeping the ball in play,” said Gulbranson after his impressive four-game showing. “It is really fun to kind of be the center of the offense and throw the ball a bunch of times, and it’s really valuable experience.”