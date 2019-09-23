The Oregon native has been recruited by the Beavers for a while now and has talked about visiting multiple times. This weekend, the Beavs will have their chance to make an impression.

On Monday, class of 2021 linebacker, Keith Brown announced via Twitter that he would be visiting Oregon State this upcoming weekend.

With a 5.9 four star Rivals rank, Brown is currently the number one linebacker in the class of 2021, and the number 48 overall player.

Brown recently visited the University of Oregon, who is now considered to be his top school. While getting Brown on campus is already a great accomplishment in itself, beating out other top schools for his services would be massive for Oregon State and the state of the programs recruiting moving forward.

