Weekly Recruiting Rundown: Beavs In Top 8; New Offer; Yray Talks Recruiting
Recruiting never stops. Even though a new dead period has been put in place, the wheels continue to turn in the world of recruiting.
Oregon State is making the most of the situation and staying as busy as possible. In the last week, the Beavs made the top 8 for a four-star tight end, sent out a new offer in the class of 2021, and spoke with BeaversEdge to break down the changes they have made in the midst of COVID-19. A full breakdown of those happenings is below.
PROMO: Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.
Oregon State Makes Top List For 4-star Tight End Brock Bowers
The Beavers are not taking a massive class for 2021, but have offered a fair amount of tight ends. Arguably the top tight end on the list for Oregon State and many more is Napa (CA) playmaker Brock Bowers, who released his top eight schools on Sunday.
Oregon State, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Cal, UCLA and Washington all made the cut for Bowers, who has nearly 25 offers from many of the nation's best programs.
For our thoughts on how his recruitment plays out, stay tuned in at BeaversEdge for some recruiting nuggets in the coming days.
Top 8‼️— Brock Bowers (@brockbowers17) April 5, 2020
Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/E4sZhCZprX
Oregon State Director of Player Personnel Talks Recruiting
As we already stated, recruiting never really stops. Even in the midst of a virus outbreak and a new dead period, coaches from every school in the country are continuing to recruit using any means of digital communication possible.
For all the details on how the Oregon State staff is approaching the situation and much more, BeaversEdge talked to Director of Player Personnel Darrick Yray and the full Q&A can be seen for free using the link below.
"At the end of the day, we are focused on relationship building."
Q&A With Darrick Yray: How Has OSU Recruiting Changed Amid COVID-19?
2021 TE Carlton Brown Adds Offer
On Saturday, The Beavs sent out an offer to Mission Prep Catholic tight end Carlton Brown III.
Over the last two seasons, Brown has caught 43 passes for 816 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound standout helps his team significantly on both sides of the ball, and many colleges are beginning to take notice. Brown has seen his recruitment lift off in a big way since the beginning of March, adding offers from San Diego State, Nevada, Fresno State, Oregon State, Utah, Utah State, and Cal Poly.
Be sure to follow along at BeaversEdge for all the updates on Brown, the 2021 class and much more.
After a great chat with @CoachWozniakTE and @Coach_Smith, I'm proud to announce I have received an offer from @BeaverFootball!! Thank you @coach_dschuster @collegepromoca @MCPFootball @BrandonHuffman @LJ_Reyna @PAGMETER @slopocsports @StanleyOnSports @ThePrepSN @Neil_Hebert pic.twitter.com/pSB7atir5R— Carlton Brown III (@CarltonNBrown) April 10, 2020
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.