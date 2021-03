BeaversEdge - NCAA Tournament Game Day: Oregon State vs Tennessee

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Who: No. 12 Oregon State vs No. 5 Tennessee

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

How to watch: TNT

How to listen: CLICK HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

WEEKLY COVERAGE

Mailbag: WBB/MBB Predictions; Official Visits; Best Moment

Preview: Beavers Set To Open NCAA Tournament vs Tennessee

MBB/WBB Roundup

Sneak Peek At Tennessee