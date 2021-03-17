BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup

With the Oregon State men's basketball team set to play Tennessee Friday in the NCAA Tournament and the women's basketball team set to take on Florida State Sunday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a rundown on both squads in this edition of the roundup.

After a sensational Pac-12 Tournament run that saw the Oregon State men's basketball team (17-12) capture an NCAA Tournament berth with wins over UCLA (OT), Oregon, & Colorado, the 12th-seeded Beavers have now turned their attention to the fifth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers (18-8).

Wayne Tinkle's Beavers are playing with the most confidence we've ever seen during his tenure and it's going to be very interesting to see if the team can carry their momentum against a good Tennessee squad.

The Volunteers are one of the better defensive teams in the country and the Beavers will need to play with the same vigor they did against UCLA, Oregon, & Colorado to come out on top. Given that all three of the above-mentioned teams are in the Big Dance, there certainly won't be an intimidation factor once the game tips off.

The Beavers know that they belong and I don't expect the magnitude of the moment to get to them in the slightest. If they're able to create good looks against the Volunteer defense, I like the Beavers' chances to pull off the upset.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have a complete preview of the matchup later in the week...