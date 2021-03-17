BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup

Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup
With the Oregon State men's basketball team set to play Tennessee Friday in the NCAA Tournament and the women's basketball team set to take on Florida State Sunday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a rundown on both squads in this edition of the roundup.
MBB: Beavers Set To Take On Volunteers
After a sensational Pac-12 Tournament run that saw the Oregon State men's basketball team (17-12) capture an NCAA Tournament berth with wins over UCLA (OT), Oregon, & Colorado, the 12th-seeded Beavers have now turned their attention to the fifth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers (18-8).
Wayne Tinkle's Beavers are playing with the most confidence we've ever seen during his tenure and it's going to be very interesting to see if the team can carry their momentum against a good Tennessee squad.
The Volunteers are one of the better defensive teams in the country and the Beavers will need to play with the same vigor they did against UCLA, Oregon, & Colorado to come out on top. Given that all three of the above-mentioned teams are in the Big Dance, there certainly won't be an intimidation factor once the game tips off.
The Beavers know that they belong and I don't expect the magnitude of the moment to get to them in the slightest. If they're able to create good looks against the Volunteer defense, I like the Beavers' chances to pull off the upset.
WBB: Beavers Gearing Up For Florida State
It's been a journey of a season, but the Oregon State women's basketball team (11-7, 7-6) is officially in the postseason as an eight-seed and will take on nine-seed Florida State (10-8).
The Beavers enter the postseason playing their best basketball of the season as they've won eight of its last 10 games, including three wins coming over ranked opponents. OSU's only two losses during that stretch were to Stanford in the regular season and the Pac-12 Tournament.
Given that Scott Rueck's squad has been firing on all cylinders to close out the season, there's little reason to think that the Beavers won't be in a great position to defeat Florida State and reach the Round of 32.
Oregon State is 1-1 all-time against Florida State. The two sides last met in 2017 Sweet 16, when the Seminoles took a 66-53 win in Stockton, Calif. The Beavers' win over FSU came in the final of the 1982 WNIT, when Oregon State took a 76-60 victory in Amarillo, Texas.
