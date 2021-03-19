PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

We're back with another BeaversEdge Mailbag!

Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus heard your questions posed on THE DAM BOARD and we've got answers!

This week's mailbag features questions about the men's and women's basketball programs both in the NCAA Tournament and next season, football official visits, and the best moments of OSU athletics so far this year.

MORE: 2022 DB Adrian Brown Excited For OSU Offer | Baseball Set To Host WSU | MBB Set To Face Tennessee