MBB: Oregon State Set To Open 2021-22 Campaign vs Portland State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State basketball team opening the 2021-22 season against Portland State at Gill Coliseum, BeaversEdge.com primes you for the matchup...
MORE: WBB: Taylor Jones Named To Wooden & Naismith Watch Lists | Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap | Jonathan Smith Notes & Quotes
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Portland State (0-0) vs Oregon State (0-0)
7:30 PM
Pac-12 Networks (Rich Burk and Mary Murphy)
Gill Coliseum
Oregon State Quick Hits
-Oregon State was picked to finish in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12, according to a poll of media members who cover the conference; it's the highest the Beavers have been picked to finish since 1992-93 when they were predicted to place third ...
- Warith Alatishe was selected to the preseason All-Pac-12 First Team and Jarod Lucas was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team.
- Alatishe was selected the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, becoming the first Oregon State player to receive the award.
- Lucas set two Oregon State records last season -- single-season free throw percentage in all games (.896) and single-season free throw percentage in conference games (.905).
- Oregon State broke the program's single-season free throw percentage record for the second straight year in 2020-21 by shooting 76.2%; the 2019-20 team shot 75.1%.
Maurice Calloo went 11-for-19 from beyond the arc in the final six games last season ... Wayne Tinkle is 7-0 in season openers at Oregon State.
vs PSU
- Oregon State and Portland State are meeting for the 16th time with the Beavers leading the series 15-0. Eleven of the 15 meetings have been played at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
- The teams played last season with the Beavers winning 67-62 on Dec. 22 at Gill Coliseum. Lucas and Reichle scored 15 points apiece to lead Oregon State, while Alatishe added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Get What You Earn - Episodes 1-3
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.