{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 18:16:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

MBB: Oregon State Set To Open 2021-22 Campaign vs Portland State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State basketball team opening the 2021-22 season against Portland State at Gill Coliseum, BeaversEdge.com primes you for the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Portland State (0-0) vs Oregon State (0-0)

7:30 PM

Pac-12 Networks (Rich Burk and Mary Murphy)

Gill Coliseum

Live Stats

Listen Live

Oregon State Quick Hits

-Oregon State was picked to finish in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12, according to a poll of media members who cover the conference; it's the highest the Beavers have been picked to finish since 1992-93 when they were predicted to place third ...

- Warith Alatishe was selected to the preseason All-Pac-12 First Team and Jarod Lucas was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team.

- Alatishe was selected the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, becoming the first Oregon State player to receive the award.

- Lucas set two Oregon State records last season -- single-season free throw percentage in all games (.896) and single-season free throw percentage in conference games (.905).

- Oregon State broke the program's single-season free throw percentage record for the second straight year in 2020-21 by shooting 76.2%; the 2019-20 team shot 75.1%.

Maurice Calloo went 11-for-19 from beyond the arc in the final six games last season ... Wayne Tinkle is 7-0 in season openers at Oregon State.

vs PSU

- Oregon State and Portland State are meeting for the 16th time with the Beavers leading the series 15-0. Eleven of the 15 meetings have been played at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

- The teams played last season with the Beavers winning 67-62 on Dec. 22 at Gill Coliseum. Lucas and Reichle scored 15 points apiece to lead Oregon State, while Alatishe added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

{{ article.author_name }}