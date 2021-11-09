MBB: Oregon State Set To Open 2021-22 Campaign vs Portland State

With the Oregon State basketball team opening the 2021-22 season against Portland State at Gill Coliseum, BeaversEdge.com primes you for the matchup...

-Oregon State was picked to finish in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12, according to a poll of media members who cover the conference; it's the highest the Beavers have been picked to finish since 1992-93 when they were predicted to place third ...

- Warith Alatishe was selected to the preseason All-Pac-12 First Team and Jarod Lucas was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team.

- Alatishe was selected the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, becoming the first Oregon State player to receive the award.

- Lucas set two Oregon State records last season -- single-season free throw percentage in all games (.896) and single-season free throw percentage in conference games (.905).

- Oregon State broke the program's single-season free throw percentage record for the second straight year in 2020-21 by shooting 76.2%; the 2019-20 team shot 75.1%.

Maurice Calloo went 11-for-19 from beyond the arc in the final six games last season ... Wayne Tinkle is 7-0 in season openers at Oregon State.