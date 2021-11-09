WBB: Taylor Jones Named to Wooden and Naismith Watch Lists

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout Taylor Jones has been named to the Preseason Watch Lists for both the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy, the awards’ committees announced Tuesday morning.

Both watch lists were chosen by preseason polls of national college basketball experts, and are comprised of the top candidates for National Player of the Year.

Jones was an All-Pac-12 honoree last season, and was a Pac-12 Defensive honorable mention for the second-straight year. She averaged 12.3 points and a conference-leading 8.8 rebounds per game in 2020-21. Jones shot 55.6 percent from the floor, the second-best clip in the conference.

As a sophomore last year, Jones was third in the Pac-12 in blocks per games at 1.8 per game. She has 16 career double-doubles, and recorded 94 rebounds over the Beavers’ final nine games of the season. Heading into the upcoming season, Jones is 15th among active players in career field goal percentage.

As a team, Oregon State is ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll, marking the fourth time it has opened a year in the top-15.

The Beavers are slated to begin the 2021-22 season on Nov. 12 when Loyola Marymount visits Gill Coliseum.

