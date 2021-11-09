Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap
With the ninth week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> With Russell Wilson set to be back this weekend, Luton has reverted back to the practice squad and will essentially serve as the Seahawks' emergency QB behind backup Geno Smith.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String
-> Jefferson and the Lions were idle this week...
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Third String
-> In Chicago's 29-27 loss to Pittsburgh, Nall saw action on three offensive snaps, and 23 on special teams. He didn't record any statistics...
Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
-> Pierce has reverted back to the Bears' practice squad.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 17-9 loss to Miami, Cooks led the Texans in receiving yards as he hauled in six of his 13 targets for 56 yards. He averaged 9.3 yards per catch and had a long reception of 10 yards on the day. Cooks is 10th in the NFL with 641 yards receiving on the year...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai was recently signed to the Eagles' practice squad... He returns to Philly where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. After being cut by the Eagles before the start of the '20 season, he spent all of last year with the Indianapolis Colts.
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR
-> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String
-> In Minnesota's 34-31 loss to Baltimore, Brandel saw five snaps at right guard. He also played five snaps on special teams.
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First/Second String
-> Remmers was inactive in the Chiefs' win over Green Bay due to a minor knee injury.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Andrews was activated from IR in late October and currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 31-17 win over San Francisco, Harlow started at left guard and played 61 total snaps. Harlow continues to showcase his versatility as he's started contests at center and left guard this season.
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Practice Squad
-> Peko was recently signed to the Titans' practice squad...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad
-> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 27-24 loss to Los Angeles, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with 4 tackles and one quarterback hit.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 30-16 loss to Denver, Wright played 21 snaps on special teams, recording one tackle.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 9-6 loss to Jacksonville, Poyer finished with four tackles and one tackle for loss.
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String
-> In New York's 45-30 loss to Indianapolis, Dunn played 15 snaps, all on special teams.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 28-16 loss to Tennessee, Hekker punted four times for 199 yards. He averaged 49.8 yards per punt, had one touchback, and had a long punt of 57 yards.
