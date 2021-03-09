BeaversEdge - MBB: Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe Earn Pac-12 Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup | FB: Updates on In-State Signee's | OSU Baseball By The Numbers

Ethan Thompson was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and Warith Alatishe earned Pac-12 All-Defensive Honorable Mention on Tuesday, as selected by a vote of the 12 conference coaches.

Thompson, a senior from Los Angeles, has started all 120 games in his career, tying him with Gary Payton for the most starts in Oregon State history. Thompson joined Payton as the only players in program history with at least 1,400 points and 400 assists.

The 6-foot-5 guard is ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.54), sixth in assists (3.88), ninth in steals (1.31), eighth in assist/turnover ratio (1.55) and eighth in minutes played (33.34).

Alatishe, who transferred to Oregon State from Nicholls State prior to this season, leads the Pac-12 in double-figure rebounding games (11) and offensive rebounds per game (3.23).

He’s second in the league in rebounding (8.38), fourth in blocked shots (1.50) and tied for second with six double-doubles. The 6-foot-7 forward has scored in double figures 12 times this season and has blocked at least one shot in 20 of the 26 games.

It’s the 13th straight year an Oregon State player has earned All-Pac-12 recognition. The Beavers now have 42 All-Pac-12 selections since 1979.

Oregon State is back in action Thursday at 2:30 p.m. as they'll play UCLA in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.