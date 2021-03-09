BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup

WBB: Beavers Await NCAA Tournament Berth

Following a 2-1 weekend in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas that saw the Oregon State women's basketball team (11-7, 7-6 Pac-12) defeat Cal & Oregon and fall to Stanford, the Beavers will be idle this week as they await Selection Monday. Despite the loss to the Cardinal in the semifinal round of the tournament, the Beavers have been on some kind of tear to close out the season as they won eight of their last 10 to put themselves fully in the NCAA Tournament picture. It's also worth noting that the only two losses during that span came to one of the best teams in the country in Stanford... There's no question that the Beavers will be beyond proud of making this run to reach the Big Dance, but knowing Scott Rueck and Co., they're spending this off week fine-tuning themselves so they can be firing on all cylinders once the postseason kicks off.

Bracketology

According to ESPN's Charlie Creme, the Beavers are currently projected to be a nine seed in the Hemisfair Region. The Beavers' first matchup would be against eighth-seeded Syracuse... if they were able to advance, they'd play the winner of one-seed South Carolina and 16th-seed North Carolina A&T. All the contests will be taking place in San Antonio and the tournament selection show is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, March 15.

MBB: Beavers Set For Pac-12 Tournament

After falling to Oregon in its final regular-season matchup of the season, the Oregon State men's basketball team (14-12, 10-10 Pac-12) is headed to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament where they'll face off with UCLA (17-8, 13-6) Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Because of Arizona being ineligible for the postseason, the conference awarded five teams first-round byes in the tournament, and by way of their 10-10 record, the Beavers earned the fifth spot. OSU and Stanford both finished tied for fifth as both finished with a 10-10 record, but since the Beavers defeated Pac-12 champion Oregon once this season, they earned the nod over the Cardinal. The Beavers fell to the Bruins in the teams' only other meeting earlier this season in Pauley Pavilion as UCLA edged OSU 57-52. The Bruins have lost three straight heading into the matchup while the Beavers have won four of their last six.

Thursday • 2:30 p.m. • Pac-12 Tournament • Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/HgDPa9bx2J — Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 9, 2021

Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

