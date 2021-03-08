BeaversEdge - In-State Signees Impress In Week One Of Spring Season

In-State Signees Impress In Week One Of Spring Season
After a long offseason, the state of Oregon kicked off their spring football season this past weekend.
The Beavers signed three players from within the state, with quarterback Sam Vidlak electing to enroll early and running back Damir Collins and offensive lineman Henry Buckles staying to play it out.
BeaversEdge takes a look at how Collins and Buckles performed below.
Hood River and Henry Buckles got off to a good start with a win against La Salle Catholic College Preparatory, largely thanks to Buckles paving the way for lots of big plays.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman showed his mean streak, getting off the line quickly and putting defenders on their backs.
Buckles also showed off some versatility and athleticism, playing different positions along both the offensive and defensive line as well as using his speed to get downfield and pick up key blocks.
As one of the top 25 running backs in the country, many were interested in seeing how Oregon State running back signee Damir Collins fared after lots of time off.
Collins did not disappoint.
In a mostly defensive contest, Collins managed to break off a 74-yard touchdown run as well as another short touchdown carry, finishing the game over 100 yards rushing and both of Jefferson's touchdowns.
We back let’s go‼️💙 pic.twitter.com/NhvdYz5dcg— Damir Collins🦍 (@CollinsDamir) March 8, 2021
