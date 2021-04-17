BeaversEdge - MBB: Dearon Tucker Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State sophomore forward Dearon Tucker has officially entered the transfer portal after announcing his decision via Twitter on Saturday morning.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder is coming off a 2020-21 campaign that saw him appear in 29 games, averaging 9.6 minutes, 2.7 points & 1.7 rebounds per game. He shot 54% from the field & 76% from the charity stripe.

His best game this past season came against Wyoming in the non-conference slate as he scored 16 points, hauled in six boards, and recorded three blocks. He also played nine minutes against Oklahoma State in the Round of 32, scoring five points, grabbing one board, and posting four blocks.

As a freshman in 2019-20, Tucker appeared in 17 games, averaging 0.6 points & 0.6 rebounds per game.

With Tucker no longer in the fold, the Beavers currently have Roman Silva, Maurice Calloo, Warith Alatishe, Isaiah Johnson, & Rodrigue Andela in the frontcourt. Maryland transfer Chol Marial, and Memphis transfer Ahmad Rand will join the fold this offseason.