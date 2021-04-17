BeaversEdge - Beavers Take Game 1 vs Cal 15-8

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Melton went 4-for-6 with a home run and six RBI and Ryan Ober hit a grand slam as Oregon State scored 11 unanswered runs in a 15-8 come-from-behind win over California Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

OSU found itself down 8-4 after the sixth but answered back with four runs in the seventh. Melton tied the game at eight on a triple to the right-center gap.

The Beavers then scored seven in the eighth to take the lead for good. Troy Claunch, Greg Fuchs and Melton all singled home runs before Ober capped Oregon State’s 19-hit attack with an opposite-field grand slam. It was his second career grand slam versus the Bears and his team-leading sixth home run of the season.

Melton was a double short of the cycle. He singled home two runs in the second and also hit a fourth-inning solo home run.

Every Oregon State (22-10 overall, 8-5 Pac-12 Conference) starter recorded at least one hit for the Beavers, whose 19 on the night marked the most in a Pac-12 game this season.

Claunch and Meckler each tallied three, while Ober, Jake Dukart and Garret Forrester all had two.

Bryant Salgado picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief, scattering a hit with two strikeouts. He is 3-0 this season.

The loss was charged to Cal (18-14, 5-5) reliever Steven Zobac, who allowed four hits and six runs in 1 1/3 innings. He is 2-1 this season.

Kevin Abel made his ninth start of the season for the Beavers and struck out four in four innings. He did not figure in the decision after scattering two hits and three runs with four walks.

Cal starter Grant Holman also did not figure in the decision. He allowed 10 hits and four runs in five innings while striking out seven.

Next Up

The teams continue the three-game series Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. PT.

Notables

- Fuchs made his 2021 debut, starting in the No. 8 spot of the lineup at designated hitter.

- Wade Meckler extended his hit streak to a career-long four games with a third-inning single.

- Ober has three career hits verus California and eight RBI on the strength of his two grand slams.

- Melton recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the year. He also picked up his third multi-RBI effort.

- Forrester has five multi-hit games in 2021.

- Claunch tallied his eighth multi-hit game.

- Meckler has three multi-hit efforts this season.

- Ober has 10 multi-hit efforts and seven multi-RBI games. He now has nine career home runs.

- The game marked the first for Mitch Canham against California as the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach. Oregon State was 7-1 against the Golden Bears with him in the lineup from 2005-07.

- Oregon State is 9-1 over its last 10 games versus the Golden Bears. Six of those nine wins have come at Goss Stadium.

- Cal’s home run in the sixth inning was just the 10th allowed by the Beavers this season. Oregon State became the last Pac-12 squad to allow 10 or more home runs this season.