BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Land 7-foot-2 Maryland Transfer Chol Marial

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB Adds A Pair For 2021-22 | FB: 5 Potential Next Commits | Wednesday Notebook

On the heels of its first Elite Eight appearance in 39 years, the Oregon State men's basketball team and Wayne Tinkle landed a marquee transfer on Wednesday afternoon, securing the commitment of former Maryland center Chol Marial.

The 7-foot-2, 235-pounder was a four-star recruit as a part of the 2019 class before electing to play at Maryland. He played the 2019-20 & 2020-21 seasons for the Terrapins before electing to enter the transfer portal after the season.

A sophomore in 20-21, Marial will come to OSU as a sophomore due to the NCAA's blanket rule and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

This past season at College Park, Marial averaged 1.6 points & 1.1 rebounds in 16 games (one start) while averaging just over six minutes per game.

His best game of the season came against Old Dominion in the season-opener as he recorded seven points, four rebounds, and two blocks.

He'll join an Oregon State frontcourt that features Roman Silva, Maurice Calloo, Warith Alatishe, Rodrigue Andela, DeAron Tucker, & Isaiah Johnson.