Luke Musgrave Named To Mackey Award Watch List

NEW YORK – Oregon State junior Luke Musgrave has been named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top tight end, it was announced on Friday.

Musgrave, a Bend, Ore., native, has played in 32 career games for the Beavers, starting in 13. He has 36 catches for 464 yards and one touchdown.

Musgrave was named the Pac-12 Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week Oct. 25 in 2021 after blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown in the Beavers’ win over Utah. He ended the regular season with a career-best seven catches against Oregon.

The Beavers open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when hosting Boise State at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT.