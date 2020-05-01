Oregon State Draft Picks — Recruiting Rankings And Draft Position

QB Jake Luton - NFL Draft: 6th Round (189th overall to Jacksonville)

QB Jake Luton was the first Beaver taken off the board as Jacksonville selected him with the 189th overall pick in the 6th round. Luton was a three-star recruit (5.6) coming to Oregon State via the JUCO ranks of Ventura C.C. (CA). Luton selected 189th by Jacksonville

OL Blake Brandel - NFL Draft: 6th Round (207th overall to Minnesota)

Brandel was the second Beaver to hear his name called as he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 203rd pick in the 6th round. Brandel was the second-highest rated recruit in Oregon in the 2015 class coming out of Central Catholic and was rated as the 75th best OT. Brandel selected 203rd overall by Minnesota

WR Isaiah Hodgins - NFL Draft: 6th Round (207th overall to Buffalo)

While he was the third and final Beaver drafted, Hodgins was by far the highest-rated recruit of the group as he came into Corvallis as a four-star prospect (5.9). Hodgins was the 26th best receiver in the 2017 class, the 24th best player in California, and was the 165th highest in the class. Hodgins selected 207th overall by Buffalo

Oregon State's Undrafted Free Agents

NFL TEAM: Chicago Bears -> While Pierce came to Corvallis as a bit of an under-the-radar prospect, it didn't take him long to shine as he quickly proved he belonged. Pierce was a three-star recruit (5.5) out of Florida and was a bit of a miss by the local schools as he elected to go cross-country to OSU to jumpstart his pro career.

NFL TEAM: Cincinnati Bengals -> Coming to Oregon State via Los Angeles Valley C.C., Cordasco had to wait until his senior season in 2019 to be a full-time starter but once he did, he thrived. He outperformed his two-star status (5.4) and grew immensely under the tutelage of offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and now finds himself working with Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.